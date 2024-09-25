Rahul asks PM Modi to clarify stand on Kangana's remark on farm laws

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its MP Kangana Ranaut's remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must clarify whether he was opposed to the comments or is "upto some mischief".

Gandhi asserted that any attempt to revive the farm laws will be met with opposition from the INDIA bloc.

Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws and said those were her personal opinions and did not represent the party's stand.

The actor-politician said she must remember that she is not only an artiste but also a BJP member now and her statements should be in line with her party's policies.

In a video statement, Gandhi said, "The BJP people keep testing ideas. They ask someone to voice an idea among the people and then they see the reaction. This is what has happened, one of their MPs has talked about reviving the three black farm laws. Modi ji you must clarify, whether you are against this or you are again up to some mischief."