Kangana Ranaut backtracks 'bring back' farm laws remark, expresses regret

SHIMLA: Facing backlash over her remarks calling for bringing back the farm laws that were repealed in 2021, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said her views on the contentious legislations were "personal" and do not represent the party's stand.

On Wednesday, Kangana withdrew her remarks advocating for the reinstatement of the three farm laws repealed in 2021 and acknowledged that her statement on the contentious laws may have disappointed many, which she regretted.

In a post on X, Ranaut wrote, "My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills."

The actor also posted a video statement on X in which she said, "When farmers' laws were proposed, several of us had supported them. But with great sensitivity and sympathy, our respected prime minister had withdrawn those laws."

"I regret if I left anybody disappointed with my words and opinions. I take my words back," she said in the clip.