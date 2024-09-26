‘Kangana remark on farm laws shows BJP’s true intention’: Arvind Kejriwal

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has demanded re-implementation of the three farm laws and this is the party’s intention, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said during an election rally in Haryana on Wednesday.

Addressing public meetings in support of party candidates Vikas Nehra from Meham assembly seat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani, Kejriwal said, “When the farmers’ movement took place, someone from every house came to the Delhi border. As the chief minister of Delhi, I served them for 13 months. I used to send tankers of water and food. When PM Modi felt that he would lose, he withdrew all the three farm laws."

"But now alarm bells are ringing. Those people have bad intentions. BJP leader Kangana Ranaut has demanded that all the three agricultural laws be implemented again. This shows BJP’s intention to bring the laws back,” he pointed out.

He also slammed Union minister and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his statement that the farmers sitting on the Shambhu border are “fake” farmers.

“This time, when you go to press the button, do it in such a manner that they would know that he is not real, but fake Khattar. Do it in such a manner that these people do not talk about the farm laws again,” he said.

Slamming the BJP, he said the party kept him in jail for five months in a false case.

“They stopped my medicine for many days. They wanted to break me but they did not know that I am a son of Haryana. The blood of Haryana is running in my veins. They can break anyone but not a person from Haryana,” he said.