Supreme Court sets date for Godhra train burning case appeals, rejects further adjournments

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday scheduled the hearing for the criminal appeals from the 2002 Godhra train burning case for the third week of January 2025.

The appeals were filed by the convicts challenging the verdicts of both the Trial Court and the Gujarat High Court that found them guilty.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice J.K. Maheshwari and including Justice Rajesh Bindal, was hearing the criminal appeals from the convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

While posting the matters to be taken up for hearing on January third week of 2025, the top court made it clear that there won't be any further adjournments given to any party in the case.

It is to be noted that the Gujarat Government has also filed some separate appeals challenging the commutation of the sentence of the accused from the death penalty to the life sentence by the state High Court. The appeals have been pending since 2018.