Bhopal rape and murder: Ex-CM demands high-level task force to tackle crimes against girls, women

BHOPAL: A day after the horrific incident of a five-year-old girl’s alleged kidnapping, rape and murder by her young neighbour in the next door flat was reported in Bhopal, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has demanded for the constitution of a high-level task force to deal with crimes against women and girls in the state.

“A high level task force be formed in this regard, all the concerned police personnel should be given special training to deal with crimes against women and by organizing special camps in schools, the daughters should be trained to be aware and alert about measures for their safety,” Nath posted on the social media platform X on Friday.

“The incidents of women harassment and rapes that are being reported daily in the state are extremely condemnable. Reading the news of the atrocities being committed against small girls, makes one bow head in shame. There is no part in the state where women and daughters can feel safe. Even more unfortunate is that CM Dr Mohan Yadav and his government do not intend to take any steps for women’s safety,” Nath further mentioned in the post.