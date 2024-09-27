Domestic Violence Act caters to women of all religions: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said that the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, is a civil code that is applicable to every woman in India irrespective of her religious affiliation or social background.

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said the 2005 legislation was applicable to all women for more effective protection of their rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

“The Act is a piece of civil code which is applicable to every woman in India irrespective of her religious affiliation and/or social background for a more effective protection of her rights guaranteed under the Constitution and in order to protect women victims of domestic violence occurring in a domestic relationship,” the bench said recently.

The top court delivered the verdict on an appeal filed by a woman challenging an order of the Karnataka High Court in a matter related to the grant of maintenance and compensation.

“In fact, the prayers sought for by the respondent are contrary to the spirit of sub-section (2) of Section 25 of the Act. While making such a prayer, the respondent could not have sought in substance for setting aside of the original order of February 23, 2015 passed seeking refund of the maintenance amount, which was paid to the appellant pursuant to the said order,” the SC observed allowing the wife’s appeal.