Gujarat Congress chief slams CM’s silence in rape-murder case

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress held a protest on Thursday against chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s silence over the murder of a six-year-old girl in Dahod by her school principal after she resisted his rape attempt.

More than 500 Congress workers, led by state party president Shaktisinh Gohil, held a rally in Ahmedabad, demanding death sentence for the accused principal.

Gohil accused the state government of remaining silent due to the accused’s RSS affiliation. Photographs of the accused at events organised by the RSS and VHP as well as with a former BJP minister went viral on Wednesday.

“The accused principal, who calls himself a social reformer, has been trained in an RSS camp and follows the RSS ideology. Yet, neither the Prime Minister nor the Chief Minister has even tweeted about this horrific incident. The Chief Minister tweeted in various languages about the West Bengal rape case, but not a single word about Dahod rape case,” the Congress leader said.