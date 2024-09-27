Gujarat Congress chief slams CM’s silence in rape-murder case

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress held a protest on Thursday against chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s silence over the murder of a six-year-old girl in Dahod by her school principal after she resisted his rape attempt.
More than 500 Congress workers, led by state party president Shaktisinh Gohil, held a rally in Ahmedabad, demanding death sentence for the accused principal.
Gohil accused the state government of remaining silent due to the accused’s RSS affiliation. Photographs of the accused at events organised by the RSS and VHP as well as with a former BJP minister went viral on Wednesday.
“The accused principal, who calls himself a social reformer, has been trained in an RSS camp and follows the RSS ideology. Yet, neither the Prime Minister nor the Chief Minister has even tweeted about this horrific incident. The Chief Minister tweeted in various languages about the West Bengal rape case, but not a single word about Dahod rape case,” the Congress leader said.
“Every time such incidents happen, the deputy home minister merely says, ‘No one will be spared’. Such a tragedy is unimaginable in Gujarat. We demand that the trial should be swift, and the accused must face death penalty. There should be no mercy for such monsters; capital punishment is the only justice,” Gohil said.
“In other states with non-BJP governments, whenever such heinous incidents occur, strict action is demanded against the accused by the BJP. But when it happens here, there’s complete silence from the BJP,” he said. Senior police officer Rajdeep Singh Jhala had said the six-year-old girl’s body was found on the premises of her school on September 19.
‘Death sentence’
