Hindu organisations protest, shut down main markets in Dehradun following clash over interfaith marriage

DEHRADUN: Hindu organisations staged a protest and shut down main markets including Paltan Bazar and Clocktower in Dehradun, on Friday, after a communal clash erupted at Dehradun Railway Station the previous night.

The violence was sparked when a young woman from a specific community arrived to meet her fiance, intending to marry him. The protest aimed to draw attention from both the administration and the government over the issue.

A fresh wave of unrest swept Dehradun on Friday as police detained a Hindu organisation leader, escalating tensions in the area.

The move sparked a strong reaction from Hindu organisations and traders, who shut down Paltan Bazar entirely. The situation remains volatile, with authorities working to restore calm.

The detention of the Hindu leader added fuel to the fire, with right-wing organisations and local businesses joining forces to protest the move.

In the presence of Hindu organisation leaders, Businessmen, recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' and raised slogans.

A violent clash broke out at Dehradun Railway Station on Thursday, resulting in the registration of cases against 30-35 identified and 150 unidentified individuals, including Bajrang Dal leader Vikas Verma, at Nagar Kotwali.

The situation spiralled out of control as one side resorted to heavy stone-pelting, damaging several vehicles, including a police car.

According to the police sources, a young woman from Dataganj, Badaun, belonging to a specific community, arrived in Dehradun to marry her fiance, Ajay Singh, also a resident of Dataganj, who is employed in the Selakui area.

Unbeknownst to her family, she had left home, prompting a missing person's report at the local police station.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told TNIE, "We will file charges and conduct a thorough investigation." He also added,"We're identifying miscreants using CCTV footage. Those disrupting the city's peace won't be spared; we're adopting a zero-tolerance policy."

Police have also filed a case and initiated an investigation into the communal clash that erupted at Dehradun Railway Station. Authorities are scanning CCTV footage to identify perpetrators involved in the violence.