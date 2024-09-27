'JMM copied our concept,' claims Chouhan as BJP promises Rs 2100 to Jharkhand women

RANCHI: To counter Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, launched ahead of the upcomming Assembly polls in Jharkhand by Hemant Soren Government under which Rs 1000 is being given every month to the women between the age group of 18 to 50 years, BJP on Friday promised Rs 2100 every month to them.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been interacting with people in the tribal heartland of Jharkhand for the last two days, said that though BJP’s manifesto is yet to be announced but they will definitely follow the manifest released for Haryana polls, where they have pledged to deposit Rs 2100 in the accounts of the women in the state.
Chouhan also questioned the Maiyaan Samman Yojana, saying Hemant Soren has copied the Ladli Behna Yojana implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan, who has been put in charge along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, to ensure the BJP victory in Jharkhand, also said that examinations were cancelled 17 times due to paper leaks and termed JMM as ‘Paper Leak Morcha’ instead of ‘Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.’
When asked whether the BJP is trying to copy Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana by promising Rs 2100 to the women in Jharkhand, Chouhan claimed that its a concept copied from BJP as they have already been giving money directly to women in BJP ruled states.
“We are already giving this….rather the JMM has copied our concept. They copied not to provide financial assistance to the women, but to lure voters in the upcoming Assembly polls. This is our concept; this is our commitment towards women empowerment. Just like we are giving money directly to bank accounts of the women in BJP ruled states, we will give the same in Jharkhand as well,” said Chouhan.
Referring to the ufulfilled promises by Hemant Soren government, Chouhan said that Soren had promised to give Rs 2000 for stove expenses in 2019, which is yet to be fulfilled.
“For four years and 10 months, the stove expenses were not given, now that the elections are near, he thought that it would not be spent from his pocket, so he started putting Rs 1000 to the bank accounts of the women from the state exchequer. Hemant Soren should fist give an account Rs 1.20 lakh, which would have been there in the bank accounts of every women in the state had Rs 2000 rupees would have been given to them every month during the last five years. Soren ate Rs 1.18 lakh and now he is putting Rs 1000 in pieces,” asserted Chouhan.
Notably, Chouhan stayed in the tribal areas of Netarhat till late last night and interacted with the tribal people on various topics. He also met the members of primitive tribes, including Baiga, Korba, Birhor, Kisan and Cheek Baraik. During his stay, the Union Minister painted in tribal colours, played drums and also danced to the tune of traditional songs of the tribal society.