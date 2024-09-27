'JMM copied our concept,' claims Chouhan as BJP promises Rs 2100 to Jharkhand women

RANCHI: To counter Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana, launched ahead of the upcomming Assembly polls in Jharkhand by Hemant Soren Government under which Rs 1000 is being given every month to the women between the age group of 18 to 50 years, BJP on Friday promised Rs 2100 every month to them.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been interacting with people in the tribal heartland of Jharkhand for the last two days, said that though BJP’s manifesto is yet to be announced but they will definitely follow the manifest released for Haryana polls, where they have pledged to deposit Rs 2100 in the accounts of the women in the state.

Chouhan also questioned the Maiyaan Samman Yojana, saying Hemant Soren has copied the Ladli Behna Yojana implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan, who has been put in charge along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, to ensure the BJP victory in Jharkhand, also said that examinations were cancelled 17 times due to paper leaks and termed JMM as ‘Paper Leak Morcha’ instead of ‘Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.’

When asked whether the BJP is trying to copy Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana by promising Rs 2100 to the women in Jharkhand, Chouhan claimed that its a concept copied from BJP as they have already been giving money directly to women in BJP ruled states.