Bengaluru court orders FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman for alleged extortion through electoral bonds

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru court has ordered the filing of an FIR against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other leaders for allegedly extorting money through the now-scrapped electoral bonds. The court instructed the Tilak Nagar police station in Bengaluru to investigate the allegations of extortion related to the electoral bond scheme, raising significant concerns over the financial practices associated with it.

This decision came in the wake of a petition filed by Adarsh Iyer of the Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad (JSP) to the Special Court of People's Representatives, seeking a direction to take action against the Union Minister.

Following the court's order, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly questioned the Karnataka BJP, while addressing a press conference on Friday, he asked when they would start protesting against Sitharaman and demand her resignation in connection with the alleged "scam."

Siddaramaiah also called for the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also sought the resignation of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"The Court of People's Representatives has issued an order to file an FIR against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharamana in connection with the electoral bond scam. When will the leaders protest and march for her resignation, Karnataka BJP? If there is an impartial investigation into this case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have to resign. Let Kumaraswamy, who is on bail, also resign," he said in a post in X.

Following this, Kumaraswamy on Saturday questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his demands for the resignation of him and Nirmala Sitharaman and asked if the electoral bond money went into her "personal account."

"CM asking for my and Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation? Yes, the Court asked to file an FIR but did that electoral bond money go to her personal account? Why should she resign and why should I resign?" the former Karnataka chief minister said.