Explainer | Ctrl + Delete: Electoral Bonds

"Political contributions give a seat at the table to the contributor. This access also translates into influence over policy-making,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud while declaring the electoral bond scheme illegal in a landmark judgment on February 15. The CJI’s sharp words underscore the notion of the unholy nexus between money power and political parties, and how anonymous donors through electoral bonds could have played a dominant role in electoral outcomes.

It took seven years for the Supreme Court to invalidate it after multiple parties challenged the constitutionality of the electoral bonds scheme, which was introduced in 2017. The court directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to stop issuing electoral bonds with immediate effect. Significantly, while scrapping the scheme, the five-judge Constitution bench upheld the voter’s right to information about who is funding political parties and their campaigns under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Coming on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, the verdict also has the potential to alter the political landscape of the country, says Jagdeep S Chhokar of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), one of the lead petitioners against the scheme. It has been a long battle for Chhokar who first moved the court in 2017 challenging the validity of the scheme, which allows complete anonymity in political funding.

Speaking to this newspaper, Chhokar said that in its judgment, the SC categorically stated that a level playing field amongst various political parties is a significant component of democracy and the bond scheme vitiated the political system.

“In its ruling, the court categorically said that the level playing field amongst various political parties is a significant component of democracy. It also observed that anything that disturbs the level playing field is unconstitutional. That’s an important observation, which has a bearing on a lot of things in our political system. Going by the data, the uneven distribution of money is disrupting the level playing field,” he said. Vipul Mudgal, director and Chief Executive of Common Cause, a co-petitioner in the case, echoes the view.

“We filed the petition because the scheme was a regressive step as far as transparency of donations is concerned. However, the court did the best thing by upholding the citizens’ right to information over the privacy of any donor or individual,” Mudgal told this newspaper.