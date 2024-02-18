The electoral bond verdict needs political resolve

No one has a case that before the introduction of the EBS the politics in India was clean and not contaminated by corporate funding or black money. The problem with the EBS, however, is that it legitimised and perpetuated the impurities in an enormous and limitless way. It enriched a few political parties unequally. These parties monopolised the funding in such a way that they could influence the uninformed voters by sheer propaganda and false narratives. “One person-one vote” became a mirage and political equality, a feature of bygone times.

The legal defence of the EBS by the government was turned down by the court by applying the doctrine of proportionality and the principle of manifest arbitrariness. That the EBS created a serious threat to the country’s functional democracy was an empirical reality. The impact of the Finance Act, 2017 on the cardinal laws of the country was shocking that even large-scale money laundering in the guise of EBS was legalised and hushed up. The nexus between the EBS and the horse-trading of elected candidates also might require a probe.

The verdict was not merely on the citizen’s right to know the political parties and their candidates. It was also a total lack of constitutional legitimacy in the very system of unlimited corporate funding of political parties. Henry Ward Beecher famously said “it usually takes a hundred years to make a law, and then, after it’s done its work, it usually takes a hundred years to be rid of it”. The impact of the EBS on our political economy might stay on for many years to come.