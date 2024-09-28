Will not have post-poll alliance with BJP after assembly election in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

PATNA: Jan Suraaj founder and former poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday ruled out the possibility of his party entering into any post-poll alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Bihar assembly election due next year.

Talking to media persons, Kishor who is to launch his political outfit on October 2, said that his party was firm about not having any post-poll understanding with BJP after the assembly election, putting to rest all speculations over it.

He said that after criss-crossing various districts of Bihar for the last two years, he could say that his organisation commanded support of people from all social groups across the State.

He said that people have started talking about his organisation, which focuses on Bihar and inclusive growth. “My party will either emerge as the single largest party in terms of seats after the assembly election or its tally might be restricted to 4 to 5 seats. It all depends whether people still want caste politics that holds them back from the economic development or are ready to move forward on the path of growth by voting for my party,” he remarked.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of Bihar assembly elections to be held before its schedule. “I don’t see any reason for early elections. There must be a reason for preponing the elections,” he asserted and said that it’s quite natural that political parties start preparations much earlier.

Kishor said that his party would unveil a blueprint for how it would create employment opportunities for all if comes to power.

He said that the blueprint had been prepared by a group of experts who would be available to reply to any media query by February end next year. “It will be announced at a function to be held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna,” he added.

To a query on induction of former bureaucrats into his organisation, he said that it was a good sign that all sections of the society were joining and posing faith in his organisation. “You will be surprised to see our party fielding such people in the assembly election who were never considered as they would enter politics,” he remarked.

On chief minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor said that he had started stopped speaking against him as he was no longer politically relevant.

“Nitish’s political clout was exposed in 2014 when his party, JD (U), could win only two seats when it contested the poll without any alliance,” he said.

Still, he had some politics left in him and so he revived but now he has outlived his political utility, Kishor contended.

When asked about RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, he said that he did not see RJD doing much in the 2025 assembly election, but said that it was an undeniable that RJD had a formidable vote bank in Bihar.

“It will be NDA versus Jan Suraaj in 2025 assembly polls. RJD will be placed third,” former poll strategist claimed.

He also dismissed the allegations that Jan Suraaj was ‘B’ team of BJP. “If it is true, why should I go on ‘pad yatra’, which will continue even after the assembly elections. I have promised to cover every nook and corner of Bihar, and I stick to it ignoring doctor’s advice,” he asserted.

On October 2, Kishor will formally set up a 25-member steering committee, which will lead the party in the 2025 assembly elections. The name of the party’s president and other office bearers will also be announced on the occasion.