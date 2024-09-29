Anti-terror operation continues in J-K's Kathua; No fresh firing reported

JAMMU: Three to four foreign terrorists are holed up in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, and an operation is underway to neutralise them, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, said on Sunday.

Jain stated that adequate security arrangements are in place in the poll-bound district to ensure “violence-free” voting in the third and final phase of assembly polls on October 1.

The situation escalated on Saturday evening when a policeman was killed, and two officers were injured after terrorists opened fire on a joint security search party at Kog-Mandli village in Billawar tehsil. Head constable Bashir Ahmad laid down his life, while a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and an Assistant Sub-Inspector sustained injuries; both are reported to be stable.

Speaking to reporters near the scene of the encounter, Jain explained, “An information was received about the presence of terrorists in the area, and subsequently, an operation was launched, leading to an exchange of fire.”