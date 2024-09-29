Nation

Medical student in UP dies by suicide in car

Dr. Kartikeya Srivastava, a 28-year-old Master of Surgery student, reportedly took his life by injecting a poisonous substance inside his car at SRN Hospital.
PRAYAGRAJ: A 28-year-old Master of Surgery student from the government-run Moti Lal Nehru Medical College has allegedly taken his own life in his car at a hospital associated with the college, police reported on Sunday.

According to DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti, doctors at SRN Hospital informed the police on Saturday night that Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, who was working at the same hospital, had committed suicide.

Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, a resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, is believed to have injected himself with a poisonous substance. ACP Kotwali Manoj Kumar Singh stated that the field unit, dog squad, and surveillance team have been called to the scene, and evidence is currently being collected.

