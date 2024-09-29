MVA seat-sharing talks to wrap up in 10 days; we must form govt at any cost: Sharad Pawar

BARAMATI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will conclude its seat-sharing talks in 8 to 10 days for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls and asserted the opposition alliance has to strive to come to power in the state "at any cost".

Targeting those who left his party, Pawar claimed not even a handful of them will win the state polls.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly are likely to be held in mid-November, the NCP (SP) chief said addressing his party workers in Pune's Baramati town.

Winnability will be the only merit for the selection of candidates, the former Union minister said, adding that in a coalition, adjustments and flexible approach are a must.

The MVA comprises the NCP (SP), Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).