Maharashtra Assembly polls before November 26 when current term ends: CEC Rajiv Kumar

MUMBAI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said that Maharashtra assembly elections will be held after Diwali and before November 26 when the term of the current House will end.

The EC officers were in Mumbai for the last two days to review the state’s poll preparedness. Kumar said the EC met 11 political parties, and all of them requested that the elections should not be conducted during the festive season.

“We met 11 representatives and leaders of national and regional parties, including the BSP, AAP, CPI(M), Congress, MNS, SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Shiv Sena (Shinde). We also met various stakeholders like district magistrate, commissioner of police, and the director general of police. The political parties asked us to consider the festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja before announcing the dates of the elections,” Kumar said, “We agreed to it and I am confident that Maharashtra will actively contribute to the festival of democracy that is election.”

In Maharashtra, there are 288 assembly constituencies, of which 25 are reserved for STs and 29 for STs.