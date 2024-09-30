Change those who speak about 'changing' Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi in Haryana

AMBALA: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday targeted the BJP government in Haryana, and said the people of the state should change those who speak about "changing" the Constitution and Insult them at every level.

In her first poll rally for the October 5 assembly polls, she said the people of Haryana have always protected the country.

"Farmers, jawans and sportspersons kept the honour of the country," she said.

"The BJP has been in government for the past 10 years in Haryana. What did they give you in return of protecting this honour? They (BJP government) insulted you at every level," she charged.

"There is a lot of unemployment here. How many of you got employment," she asked the gathering.

Attacking the BJP government over the issues faced by farmers, she said, "You held a protest against them and you got tear gas shells and you got 'lathis. You were not heard".