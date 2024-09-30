Five-year-old girl sexually assaulted by watchman's minor son on school premises

RATLAM: Police have detained a teenage boy for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl on the premises of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city, an official said.

The incident came to light after the girl told her mother about "bad touch" by the boy, the official said on Sunday.

The accused is the son of a watchman at the private school, where the victim is a UKG (upper kindergarten) student.

The incident allegedly occurred in the watchman's room on the third floor of the school building and was reported by the girl to her mother on the night of September 27, Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Khakha said.

The school has CCTV cameras covering only the ground floor and not the upper floors, the official said.