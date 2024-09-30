Flood situation in Bihar worsens as embankments of Kosi, Bagmati rivers breached

PATNA: Flood situation in several parts of Bihar worsened on Monday as embankments of Kosi river in Darbhanga district and Bagmati river in Sitamarhi were breached, officials said.

The Kosi river was in spate and breached its embankment near Kartarpur block, inundating Kirtarpur and Ghanshyampur villages in Darbhanga on Sunday, while seepage was reported in the embankment of Bagmati river in Runni Saidpur block in Sitamarhi district.