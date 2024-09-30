Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on PM Modi absolutely disgraceful: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday termed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Jammu and Kashmir as "absolutely distasteful and disgraceful".

Shah said that Kharge unnecessarily dragged the prime minister into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing Modi from power.

At an election rally in Jasrota in Jammu on Sunday, Kharge was taken ill as he suffered a "syncopal attack" but resumed his speech after a brief pause, saying he won't die before PM Modi is removed from power.