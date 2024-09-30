No 'spin-doctoring' can change fact that last 10 years saw 'jobloss growth': Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday dismissed as "half-truths" the government's assertions of creating eight crore employment opportunities between 2021 and 2024 and 6.2 crore net subscribers joining the EPFO database.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that amidst the "U-turns and scandals" that have marked the last few months of this "tottering" government, "the PM and his drum beaters have tried to find some solace in their economic record, claiming to have created eight crore employment opportunities between 2021 and 2024".

"This claim initially emerged from the RBI KLEMS data, which we had earlier countered on July 15th, 2024. The government now claim that 6.2 crore net subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) database between September 2017 and March 2024. Both claims are based on half-truths," he said in a statement.