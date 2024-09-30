Tirupati Laddu row: SC criticises Naidu for public comment; says “We should keep God away from politics”

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and came down heavily on him for making a statement about the use of contaminated ghee in preparation of Tirupati Laddoos, even prior to the registration of FIR and ordering an SIT probe into the matter.

"Where was the justification for him (Naidu) to go to the press on September 18, and says all this, when a probe had already been ordered by the State into the allegations. There was no concrete proof that the contaminated ghee was used actually in preparation of Laddoos. There were five suppliers, the supply from only one supplier was found to be have been contaminated," a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Vishwanathan said.

After Naidu gave the statement, many petitions have been filed before the apex court, including that of from BJP leader Dr Subramanium Swamy and others. The petitions sought a court-monitored investigation into the allegations of use of animal fat to make laddus to serve as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

After going through the lab report, the apex court observed, there was no prima facie, evidence to show that the ghee in question (contaminated) was used in the process of making laddus. "We should keep God away from politics," the top court observed.

It also said, it was of the prima facie, view that when the investigation was under process, it is not appropriate for the high constitutional authority to make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people.

Thereby, the top court, asked the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, to assists us on whether the SIT by the State should continue or the investigation should be by an independent agency. While posting the matter for further hearing to October 03, the bench asked the SG, Mehta, appearing for Centre, to seek instructions from the Central government on whether an independent investigation is required.

Dr. Swamy, in his petition, has sought a direction from the top court for setting up of a court-monitored committee to look into the allegations of substandard ingredients being used to prepare the laddus.