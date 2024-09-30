Tirupati Laddu row: SC criticises Naidu for public comment; says “We should keep God away from politics”

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday criticised the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and came down heavily on him for making a statement about the use of contaminated ghee in preparation of Tirupati Laddoos, even prior to the registration of FIR and ordering an SIT probe into the matter.
"Where was the justification for him (Naidu) to go to the press on September 18, and says all this, when a probe had already been ordered by the State into the allegations. There was no concrete proof that the contaminated ghee was used actually in preparation of Laddoos. There were five suppliers, the supply from only one supplier was found to be have been contaminated," a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Vishwanathan said.
After Naidu gave the statement, many petitions have been filed before the apex court, including that of from BJP leader Dr Subramanium Swamy and others. The petitions sought a court-monitored investigation into the allegations of use of animal fat to make laddus to serve as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.
After going through the lab report, the apex court observed, there was no prima facie, evidence to show that the ghee in question (contaminated) was used in the process of making laddus. "We should keep God away from politics," the top court observed.
It also said, it was of the prima facie, view that when the investigation was under process, it is not appropriate for the high constitutional authority to make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people.
Thereby, the top court, asked the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, to assists us on whether the SIT by the State should continue or the investigation should be by an independent agency. While posting the matter for further hearing to October 03, the bench asked the SG, Mehta, appearing for Centre, to seek instructions from the Central government on whether an independent investigation is required.
Dr. Swamy, in his petition, has sought a direction from the top court for setting up of a court-monitored committee to look into the allegations of substandard ingredients being used to prepare the laddus.
The senior BJP leader, in his plea filed in the apex court, has said that the disclosures regarding the test results should not have been leaked to the media but should have been handled first by the temple trust's officers on the administrative side.
"There ought to have been checks and balances internally to supervise and verify and check the quality or the lack of it, of the suppliers supplying various ingredients the temple which go into the making of the Prasadams," his plea, filed in the top court, said.
He has sought directions to be issued to the State of Andhra Pradesh to file a detailed report on the source and sampling of the ghee used for making the laddu.
In a similar development in the case, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of Tirupati laddu adulteration allegations and launch a probe to identify the culprits. The Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of VHP met at Tirupati and took this decision. It was attended by VHP’s international secretary Bajrang Bagra and other pontiffs.
Also, YSR Congress Party leader and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairperson YV Subba Reddy has moved the Supreme Court over the controversy where animal fat was found in the Laddu prasadam served at the revered Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.
There was another Public Interest Litigation (PIL) been filed before it by a farmer and the president of the Hindu Sena, Surjit Singh Yadav, seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.
The petition filed by Yadav, before the top court, claimed that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), by serving "laddu prasadam" prepared using animal fat instead of ghee to devotees at the Sri Venkatswara Swamy temple, has ridiculed the Hindu religion and outraged the sentiments of Hindus.
Yadav, in his plea, said the allegation of using animal fat in preparing the "laddu prasadam" at the Sri Venkatswara Swamy temple has shaken the conscience of the Hindu community and outraged the religious feelings and sentiments of its members.
"Allegation of use of animal fat leads to conflicts within the community and has the potential to create the atmosphere of violence and hatred. That the usage of beef tallow and lard is against the principles of Sanatan Dharma and contradict core ethical and traditional beliefs, leading to divisions and diminishing community cohesion," the plea said.
He also said in his petition that for Hindu community and devotees of Lord Sri Venkatswara Swamy the use of animal products in religious offerings is a violation of sacred principles and it challenges the spiritual intent behind Laddu Prasadam, which is meant to be pure and offered with reverence. "Usage of animal fat i.e. beef in Laddu Prasad which is meant to be pure and satwik has the potential of eroding traditional values centered around vegetarianism and non-violence, which are integral to Hindu practices," Yadav said in his plea.