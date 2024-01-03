PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Nadda among top BJP leaders to address rallies in Bihar

Ramshankar By

Express News Service

Patna: Top leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party President J P Nadda are likely to visit Bihar to address public meetings ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary told media persons on Wednesday that the state unit has requested to party's central leadership to include programmes of the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and party's national president in Bihar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election. He, however, did not disclose the dates of public meetings.

He said altogether 10 clusters have been made for the purpose. According to party sources, 10 public meetings will be held in different parts of state, which will be addressed by these top leaders apart from others.

State president Choudhary said that former presidents and other office-bearers have started the preparations for proposed rallies.

He revealed that the leaders will apprise people in Bihar of various development works undertaken by the BJP-led government at the centre.

Sources said that the rallies have been planned in areas considered to be weak for the saffron party in the wake of the upcoming general election. The seats are mostly held by JD(U), which is now a part of the opposition grand alliance.

As news about BJP's election meetings spread, the ruling RJD announced in a huff to hold workers' meetings across the state from January 10. Ministers in Nitish Kumar's cabinet from RJD quota as well as senior leaders of the party will address workers' meetings.

The workers will be asked to apprise people of the achievements of the government in state.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that the focus of the government is on providing jobs and quality education in government-run schools, and on healthcare and welfare schemes launched for farmers in the state. The workers meeting will conclude on January 13.

JD(U), has also held a meeting to devise programmes for the election. Chief Minister and JD(U) president

Nitish Kumar held a closed-door meeting with former president and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh.

