Home Nation

Home Ministry orders CBI probe into corruption allegations against mohalla clinics in Delhi

This comes after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter to the Home Ministry.

Published: 05th January 2024 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

CBI

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the supply of substandard medicines in Delhi government hospitals, sources said on Friday.

This comes after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter to the Home Ministry.

Probe documents revealed that the initial digits of the mobile numbers of the patients, documented for maintaining records of patients to whom tests were prescribed, started with 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 which do not exist in India. It also showed that thousands of tests were prescribed to people with different names but with common mobile numbers. Data related to at least 20,000 medical tests conducted either had no mobile number in the records or had “0” as the entry.

Around 3,100 tests were recommended on one number which is “999999999” and it is nothing but sheer fraud done to generate false tests.

These are some of the methods allegedly employed at seven mohalla clinics in Delhi to get lakhs of tests conducted on dummy patients, payments for which were made to private diagnostic firms, as per an inquiry by the Vigilance department.

The alleged scam first came to light in September 2023 after it was noticed that some doctors and staff of seven Mohalla Clinics in Southwest, Shahdara and Northeast districts were fraudulently marking their attendance through pre-recorded videos. 

(With inputs from Delhi bureau)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Home Ministry CBI V K Saxena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp