Bihar's power transformation: State surpasses smart meters target; installs over 24 lakh in record time

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bihar which was once a power-starved state, has now become a power-sufficient state and is making remarkable progress in providing services to its consumers. The state has achieved a record success in the installation of Smart Prepaid Meters in a short period, in line with the directions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the CMD of Bihar State Power Holding Company Sanjeev Hans, who is also one of the senior IAS officers of the state said, "We are progressing in setting records in Smart Prepaid Meters installation continuously. So far, more than 24.35 lakh smart Prepaid Meters have been installed including 13.36 lakh in North Bihar".

Hans added that more than 35.10 lakh Smart Prepaid Meters are to be installed in 13 districts of Bihar also in line with CM Nitish Kumar's direction.

"Besides this, Bihar has also set a target of providing 4.79 lakh connections to farmers under Mukhyamantri Vidyut Krishi Sambandh Yojan to promote agriculture productions," the CMD said, adding that 3.75 lakh connections under the same scheme to farmers have already been given.

He also said that farmers are provided 12 hours of electricity supply facility for irrigation and related agriculture activities while 16 hours of power supply facility in case of less rainfall. The farmers get power at 70 paise per unit for agriculture purposes.

Quoting a recent record, he said that Bihar has witnessed a notable journey from 700MW of Power to more than 7000 MW of power through its strengthened infrastructure with the hard work of teams and consumer cooperation.

"In 2023 on July 23, Bihar has witnessed the highest demand of 7576 MW power and that was easily met," Sanjeev Hans CMD, credited with streamlining the system in the power sector claimed.

He also said that Bihar State Load Dispatch Centre has also bagged the LDC Excellence Awards 2023 in recognition of ensuring better operation of the power system in the state.

He said that revenue collection from across the state has also increased to a great extent after the state ensures enough power availability to the consumers.

He said that there is no shortage of power in the state and even industrial connections are provided within the shortest time frame after completing all required documents and procedures.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Bihar which was once a power-starved state, has now become a power-sufficient state and is making remarkable progress in providing services to its consumers. The state has achieved a record success in the installation of Smart Prepaid Meters in a short period, in line with the directions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the CMD of Bihar State Power Holding Company Sanjeev Hans, who is also one of the senior IAS officers of the state said, "We are progressing in setting records in Smart Prepaid Meters installation continuously. So far, more than 24.35 lakh smart Prepaid Meters have been installed including 13.36 lakh in North Bihar". Hans added that more than 35.10 lakh Smart Prepaid Meters are to be installed in 13 districts of Bihar also in line with CM Nitish Kumar's direction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Besides this, Bihar has also set a target of providing 4.79 lakh connections to farmers under Mukhyamantri Vidyut Krishi Sambandh Yojan to promote agriculture productions," the CMD said, adding that 3.75 lakh connections under the same scheme to farmers have already been given. He also said that farmers are provided 12 hours of electricity supply facility for irrigation and related agriculture activities while 16 hours of power supply facility in case of less rainfall. The farmers get power at 70 paise per unit for agriculture purposes. Quoting a recent record, he said that Bihar has witnessed a notable journey from 700MW of Power to more than 7000 MW of power through its strengthened infrastructure with the hard work of teams and consumer cooperation. "In 2023 on July 23, Bihar has witnessed the highest demand of 7576 MW power and that was easily met," Sanjeev Hans CMD, credited with streamlining the system in the power sector claimed. He also said that Bihar State Load Dispatch Centre has also bagged the LDC Excellence Awards 2023 in recognition of ensuring better operation of the power system in the state. He said that revenue collection from across the state has also increased to a great extent after the state ensures enough power availability to the consumers. He said that there is no shortage of power in the state and even industrial connections are provided within the shortest time frame after completing all required documents and procedures. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp