Mizoram govt to keep assisting Myanmar refugees, displaced Kuki-Zo tribals

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram government will keep taking care of the refugees from Myanmar and Kuki-Zo tribals displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said.

After returning to Mizoram from Delhi, he told journalists that he had discussed the refugee and other issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Lalduhoma, who took over as the CM last month, said the Centre was ready to collaborate with the Mizoram government in providing assistance to the refugees and the displaced people.

According to Mizoram government records, some 31,000 refugees from Myanmar and 12,000 displaced people from Manipur are taking refuge in the Zoram People’s Movement-ruled state.

The trouble in Myanmar began in February 2021 after the military in the country had captured power through a coup. The pro-democracy forces are waging an armed struggle with the Myanmarese junta. Ever since the violence broke out, there has been a steady influx of Chin refugees into Mizoram.

Lalduhoma said as India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, the Centre cannot give refugee status to the fleeing foreigners.

READ MORE | What happens in Myanmar may not stay in Myanmar

The Centre has plans to fence the porous Myanmar border but the Mizoram government reportedly stands opposed to it. It is hopeful that the Centre will not go ahead with this move.

The Lalduhoma government is opposing border fencing as it feels it will further divide the Zo tribals who are already separated by interstate and international borders.

Chins, Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, and Kuki-Chins are ethnic cousins, belonging to the Zo community. Chins and Mizos living in places near the international border have their relatives on each other’s side.

The proposed fencing will come in conflict with the Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement.

India and Myanmar signed the pact in 2018 as part of the Act East Policy to facilitate the movement of people residing along the international border and encourage people-to-people contact. FMR allowed them to travel upto 16 km inside each other’s territories without travel documents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: The Mizoram government will keep taking care of the refugees from Myanmar and Kuki-Zo tribals displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said. After returning to Mizoram from Delhi, he told journalists that he had discussed the refugee and other issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Lalduhoma, who took over as the CM last month, said the Centre was ready to collaborate with the Mizoram government in providing assistance to the refugees and the displaced people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Mizoram government records, some 31,000 refugees from Myanmar and 12,000 displaced people from Manipur are taking refuge in the Zoram People’s Movement-ruled state. The trouble in Myanmar began in February 2021 after the military in the country had captured power through a coup. The pro-democracy forces are waging an armed struggle with the Myanmarese junta. Ever since the violence broke out, there has been a steady influx of Chin refugees into Mizoram. Lalduhoma said as India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, the Centre cannot give refugee status to the fleeing foreigners. READ MORE | What happens in Myanmar may not stay in Myanmar The Centre has plans to fence the porous Myanmar border but the Mizoram government reportedly stands opposed to it. It is hopeful that the Centre will not go ahead with this move. The Lalduhoma government is opposing border fencing as it feels it will further divide the Zo tribals who are already separated by interstate and international borders. Chins, Mizos, Kukis, Zomis, Hmars, and Kuki-Chins are ethnic cousins, belonging to the Zo community. Chins and Mizos living in places near the international border have their relatives on each other’s side. The proposed fencing will come in conflict with the Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement. India and Myanmar signed the pact in 2018 as part of the Act East Policy to facilitate the movement of people residing along the international border and encourage people-to-people contact. FMR allowed them to travel upto 16 km inside each other’s territories without travel documents. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp