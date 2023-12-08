ZPM's Lalduhoma sworn in as new Chief Minister of Mizoram, spells out priorities for next 100 days

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) stalwart Lalduhoma was on Friday sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram.

Eleven others from the five-year-old party took oath as ministers – seven as cabinet ministers and four as ministers of state. The state, which has 40 Assembly seats, can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the CM.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. Former chief ministers Zoramthanga and Lal Thanhawla, all elected members of Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress were among the dignitaries present.

This is the first non-Congress and non-MNF government in Mizoram since it attained statehood in February 1987 – 15 years after it was created as a Union Territory in 1972.

The cabinet ministers are K Sapdanga, Vanlalhlana, C Lalsawivunga, Lalthansanga, Dr Vanlalthlana, PC Vanlalruata and Lalrinpuii. F Rodingliana, B Lalchhanzova, Prof Lalnilawma and Lalnghinglova Hmar took oath as ministers of state.

Sapdanga, the deputy leader of the ZPM legislature party, is the new home minister. Lalrinpuii, who was allocated some key portfolios, including health and tourism, became the state’s first woman cabinet minister.

Soon after his swearing-in, Lalduhoma spelt out the priorities of his government for the next 100 days. The welfare of farmers will be on top.

“Our government will buy ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks from the farmers,” Lalduhoma, a former Indian Police Service officer who was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s security in-charge, told journalists.

Another top priority of the ZPM government would be to rid the state out of its precarious financial position. Lalduhoma said the government would declare the next financial year as a “year of consolidation”.

The government would constitute some committees with ministers, MLAs, government officials, leaders of political parties, NGOs and churches and poll watchdog Mizo People’s Forum to monitor the progress of development projects.

All departments will be asked to prepare budgets in line with the policy of ZPM while officials will be instructed to keep complaint and suggestion boxes at the offices of ministers, Lalduhoma said.

The ZPM, floated ahead of 2018 elections with seven regional political parties, had bagged 27 seats. MNF was a distant second with ten seats, followed by BJP two and Congress one.

