'Temples path to mental slavery, schools path of light': Bihar Education Minister

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD leaders continue to stir controversy by making objectionable remarks on visiting the temple as senior party leader and Bihar education minister Prof Chandrashekhar extended his support to party MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh’s comments against the temple.

Alarmed over the political ramifications of RJD leaders` comments against the temple when the Lok Sabha election is around the corner, its two major allies – JD (U) and Congress – have also taken strong objection to them.

While addressing a function to mark the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule (social reformer and the first female teacher of the country) at Dehri in Rohtas district on Sunday, Prof Chandrashekhar who had earlier courted controversy for speaking against Ramchairtamanas, extended his support to RJD MLA Fateh

Bahadur Singh for saying that the temple was a path to ‘mental slavery’ and schools show the light of the path in life.

He said that Singh was correct in quoting Phule in his poster erected outside the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi. He also asserted that people should be cautious against pseudo-Hindutva and pseudo-Hinduvad.

Senior RJD leader while sharpening his attack also alleged that Ram Temple in Ayodhya was a site of exploitation as some people from a particular community conspired to fill their pockets through it.

“Lord Ram resides in everybody and everywhere, there is no need to go anywhere or any temple in search of him”, he remarked. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also courted controversy by

remarking whether one would go to a temple or a hospital when he was hurt.

JD (U) national chief spokesperson KC Tyagi said that the BJP only derived advantage from the statements made against Ram Mandir and Ram Lala's consecration ceremony. In such a situation, allies of the opposition INDIA alliance should not give such comments.

Meanwhile, former Congress legislative party leader Ajit Sharma said that Prof Chandrashekhar`s statement was ‘preposterous’ as neither an individual could progress nor a country with the blessing of god.

