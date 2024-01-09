BJP indulging in 'gimmick show' through Ram Mandir inauguration: Mamata

By PTI

JOYNAGAR: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was indulging in a "gimmick show" through the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The TMC supremo asserted that "she does not support festivities that exclude other communities".

Addressing a public programme at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said she does not believe in dividing masses on religious lines.

"Yesterday I was asked to comment on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as if I have nothing else to do.

I said that religion belongs to individuals but festivals are for all," she said.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said she believes in festivities that take along people from all communities and speak about unity.

"The BJP is doing it (Ram Mandir inauguration) under court's instruction but doing it as a gimmick show before the Lok Sabha polls. I don't believe in dividing people on religious lines," she said.

The chief minister claimed that the government of India is a government run by agencies," Banerjee said.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

Banerjee described West Bengal as a land of peace.

"Remember, I will never allow a division between Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Christian and tribals. Bengal is a land of peace and there is no place to do divisive politics.

Bengal is the Mecca and Madinah for Muslims, Belur Math and Dakshineswar for Hindus and Jaher than (sacred grove) for tribals," she said.

Referring to the preparations of the voters' list, Banerjee urged the people to ensure that their names are on the list.

"Voters list is being prepared. Make sure that your name is there (on the list) or they will again start yelling CAA or NRC and strike off your name in the name of NRC," she said.

The TMC is a staunch critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee also referred to the Supreme Court's judgement on the Bilkis Banu case and said that her government never gives indulgence to rapists.

"In the Bilkis Bano case, you must have seen how the rapists were allowed to go. It was our party MP Mahua Moitra who was forcibly driven out of Parliament who had pointed this out. We do not give indulgence to the rapists," she said.

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the remission to 11 men convicted of gangraping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven of her family members during the 2002 riots.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022.

