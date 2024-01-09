Home Nation

BJP indulging in 'gimmick show' through Ram Mandir inauguration: Mamata

Addressing a public programme at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said she does not believe in dividing masses on religious lines.

Published: 09th January 2024 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee speaks at the end of the party's sit-in demonstration near BR Ambedkar statue at Red Road.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JOYNAGAR: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was indulging in a "gimmick show" through the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The TMC supremo asserted that "she does not support festivities that exclude other communities".

Addressing a public programme at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said she does not believe in dividing masses on religious lines.

"Yesterday I was asked to comment on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as if I have nothing else to do.

I said that religion belongs to individuals but festivals are for all," she said.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said she believes in festivities that take along people from all communities and speak about unity.

"The BJP is doing it (Ram Mandir inauguration) under court's instruction but doing it as a gimmick show before the Lok Sabha polls. I don't believe in dividing people on religious lines," she said.

The chief minister claimed that the government of India is a government run by agencies," Banerjee said.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people expected to attend the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony.

ALSO READ | Ram temple inauguration: Not interested in event, Yechury replies to Misra

Banerjee described West Bengal as a land of peace.

"Remember, I will never allow a division between Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Christian and tribals. Bengal is a land of peace and there is no place to do divisive politics.

Bengal is the Mecca and Madinah for Muslims, Belur Math and Dakshineswar for Hindus and Jaher than (sacred grove) for tribals," she said.

Referring to the preparations of the voters' list, Banerjee urged the people to ensure that their names are on the list.

"Voters list is being prepared. Make sure that your name is there (on the list) or they will again start yelling CAA or NRC and strike off your name in the name of NRC," she said.

READ MORE | It’s personal faith, one can go to Ram temple any day without invite: Kharge

The TMC is a staunch critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Banerjee also referred to the Supreme Court's judgement on the Bilkis Banu case and said that her government never gives indulgence to rapists.

"In the Bilkis Bano case, you must have seen how the rapists were allowed to go. It was our party MP Mahua Moitra who was forcibly driven out of Parliament who had pointed this out. We do not give indulgence to the rapists," she said.

The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the remission to 11 men convicted of gangraping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven of her family members during the 2002 riots.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Ram Madir Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp