Divya Pahuja murder: SIT gets six-day remand of main accused Abhijeet Singh

On January 2, Divya Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and allegedly shot dead inside room number 111, police said.

Gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s girlfriend and former model Divya Pahuja

GURUGRAM: The SIT probing the murder of ex-model Divya Pahuja on Tuesday got a six-day remand of the main accused and hotel owner Abhijit Singh, while his two associates Hemraj and Omprakash were sent to judicial custody, police said.

Meanwhile, Pahuja's family demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.

Naina Pahuja, sister of Divya, told the media that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI as soon as possible so that the truth can come out.

She also raised questions about the police investigation into the matter.

After completion of the five-day remand of the main accused, the SIT requested a court here on Tuesday to extend the remand period of the accused.

The SIT said that apart from the weapon used in the murder, many other items are yet to be recovered from the accused.

The court extended the remand of Singh.

The fourth arrest in the case, 20-year-old Megha, is also on police remand till Wednesday.

Even after a week, the police have neither recovered the body nor been able to nab the two other accused -- Balraj Gill and Ravi -- who disposed of the body.

The police said they have not yet been able to find the weapon used in the crime.

Police have claimed that six teams of the Crime Branch under SIT are engaged in the investigation of this case.

The teams are also searching for the body at different places in Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, they said.

According to police sources, issuing a lookout notice against Balraj is also being considered.

A senior police officer said if necessary, action would be taken in this regard, but added no such correspondence has been made yet.

According to the police, Megha, who was arrested on Monday, was in contact with Abhijeet Singh for about one and a quarter months.

After Divya's murder, Megha had come here on the call of Abhijeet.

"Our six teams are busy conducting raids to arrest the two absconding accused and recover the body. The arrested accused is also being interrogated. We are also contacting the police of nearby districts and states. We hope that the body will be recovered soon and the accused will be behind the bars," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

