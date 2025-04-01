Buckwheat flour food poisoning cases surge to 337 amid Navratri festivities in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Health authorities in Dehradun are on high alert as the number of patients suffering from consuming contaminated buckwheat flour (Kuttu aata) has surged to 335 across the city. Among them, 227 patients have been hospitalized due to their severe conditions.

"The situation has escalated quickly, with 70 patients currently admitted at Doon Hospital," a hospital spokesperson reported. The sudden influx of patients has put immense pressure on local healthcare facilities, forcing some hospitals to accommodate two patients per bed. As of Monday evening, 58 patients have been discharged after receiving treatment, while the remaining individuals continue to receive care.

According to reports, the Doon Medical College has witnessed the highest influx of patients amid the ongoing health crisis. Following this, individuals have also sought treatment at Coronation Hospital and various other private hospitals in the district.

As per data released by health department, by Monday evening at 7 PM, a total of 120 patients had arrived at Doon Medical College. "Out of these, 70 patients are still admitted and receiving care," a hospital spokesperson confirmed.

Additionally, Coronation Hospital has reported 118 patients, while private hospitals collectively treated a total of 97 individuals.

Health Secretary Dr. R. Rajesh visited patients hospitalized due to the consumption of toxic buckwheat flour. During his visit, he instructed the doctors to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to the affected individuals. "This incident is quite sensitive," Dr. Rajesh remarked.

Speaking with TNIE, Rajesh said, "Instructions have been issued to launch a campaign to test the buckwheat flour. Raids and sampling will commence across the state. A thorough investigation will also be conducted to examine what quality control measures are employed from the producers to the market and during the grinding process to convert the seeds into flour."

According to data from the Health Department, in the past five years, 600 individuals in Uttarakhand have fallen ill after consuming buckwheat flour. Fortunately, all patients recovered after treatment, and there were no fatalities reported. Notably, in October 2020, 115 people in Roorkee became ill after eating buckwheat flour.

In Haridwar, 145 cases of illness related to buckwheat flour consumption were recorded over the past five years, including 20 cases in 2023 and 125 cases in 2022. Additionally, in Rudrapur, US Nagar, nine individuals fell ill in 2021 after consuming the flour.

On April 16, 2024, during the 'Kanya Poojan' festival, three people in Kichha reported health issues after eating buckwheat flour. Moreover, on Monday, besides 316 cases in Dehradun, 12 individuals in Laksar also fell ill due to buckwheat flour consumption.