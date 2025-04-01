CBI should look beyond conventional tools of investigation, integrate AI: Union Minister Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday suggested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to look for collaborations with the academia and industries in the light of the changes being brought about by Artificial Intelligence in economic, social and technological fronts.

While delivering the 21st D P Kohli memorial lecture on the 62nd Foundation Day of the CBI, Vaishnaw said things have changed with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the investigative agency should look beyond the conventional tools of investigation.

“An AI agent can commit a crime. The ethical question that will arise then is who has committed the crime and whom to arrest? Can you arrest an AI agent? Is it the AI creating company that is liable or is it the AI agent that is liable,” the Minister said.