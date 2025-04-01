Kathua attack: Combing operation underway after gunfire between terrorists, security forces

During this exchange of fire, four policemen were also killed and three others injured.

With the hiding terrorists changing their locations in the jungle, the security forces have launched a multi-agency operation to track them down.

The search operation was intensified early on Monday morning with aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs being deployed, culminating into a fresh encounter in the night.

A night cordon was laid to ensure that the three terrorists holed-up in the forests do not escape, sources said late on Monday.

The operation to track and eliminate the terrorists resumed Thursday with officials saying security has been reinforced in the area to strengthen the cordon and prevent the ultras from escaping "Search and destroy operations were launched at first light on Tuesday morning.

Operations in progress", the Army's rising star corps said on its X handle.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance-cum-ambushes were deployed in general area Panjtirthi Kathua by Indian Army, Police and CRPF.

Suspicious movement was observed on the night of 31 March, leading to an exchange of fire," it added.