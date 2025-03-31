Gunshots fired in J&K's Kathua during search for terrorists, night cordon laid

JAMMU: A police team came under fire from terrorists in a combing operation in Kathua district Monday night, an officer said.

The operation is still underway in the Panjtirthi area of the Ramkote belt, an officer said. This is the third such confrontation in the past eight days.

In the wake of the violent encounter, a night cordon has been laid to ensure that the three terrorists trapped in the forest do not escape, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma said the operation will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised, as he urged the people living near the border to report any suspicious activities.

"The operation is ongoing, and as long as there is even one terrorist left, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will persevere in its mission. Our force is dedicated to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir," Sharma told reporters in Reasi.

Security forces have intensified their search for the three, bolstered by aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs.

The areas under search comprise the forest belts of Rui, Juthana, Ghati, and Sanyal in the Rajbagh region, as well as parts of Billawar.

On Sunday night, three men dressed in black robes and carrying bags entered the house of Shanker in Rui village and asked for water from a lone elderly woman.

"The three came to my house. I was alone. They asked me for water. I gave it to them and ran to another room out of fear," the woman told reporters at her house.

"Before they escaped, they forcibly entered the kitchen, even when I forbade them, took away rotis and sabzi, and vanished into the forest," she said.

She said they tried to give her money - two Rs 500 notes.

"I refused, and they took it back and left."