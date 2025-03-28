Body of fourth cop sighted as Kathua anti- terrorist operation resumes

JAMMU: The body of another policeman was sighted using a drone on Friday near the spot where a gunfight took place earlier in a remote forested area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

This is the fourth cop to be have died in the gunfight in which three terrorists are also confirmed to have been killed, officials said.

Heavy firing and deafening sounds of explosions continued for the second day as police assisted by the Army and CRPF moved this morning from different directions, after a night halt to sanitise the Safiyan area, they said.

On Thursday, three suspected Pakistani terrorists of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and an equal number of policemen were found dead after the day-long gunfight while one policeman was reported missing.

Seven others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in the gunbattle.