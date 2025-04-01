‘NDA will fight polls under Nitish leadership’

Sanjay Kumar Jha, working national president of JD(U) and Rajya Sabha MP, is considered one of the key architects of Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA fold. The JNU alumnus was a three-time minister in Bihar and led the state’s efforts to tackle the recurring flood and worked to enhance agricultural productivity.
He says Bihar has made tremendous progress in various aspects under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and that the state’s rural roads are in much better shape than Delhi’s. “Things have changed significantly. From a state of complete disorder, Nitish Kumar steered Bihar towards development, and those who visit the state today can witness the transformation. Roads, law and order, power supply, and many other aspects have improved greatly,” says Jha.
The JD(U) parliamentary party leader in the RS seeks to remind the days before 2005. “We must remember what Bihar was until 2005. What were the conditions of roads, power, and law and order then? It is important to remember the legacy Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inherited from the rule of his predecessors that lasted till 2005.”
Jha says Bihar has performed remarkably well on women’s empowerment. “Previously, less than 5% of women in Bihar were elected as mukhiyas (panchayat heads). Today, over 51% of mukhiyas are women. “It is a big thing because everyone has to go to the mukhiyas,” he says.
Nitish Kumar introduced the cycle scheme, which encouraged girls to attend school. Under the NDA government, he also advanced women’s empowerment through the ‘Jeevika’ initiative. Bihar has the highest number of female police officers in the country. An agricultural roadmap has been implemented, and water has reached the homes of poor families. With a double-engine government in place, Bihar is now focused on attracting investment and expanding its industrial sector.
Santwana Bhattacharya: Bihar has a vast workforce at different levels but has not developed to the desired level. Why is that?
Bihar has made remarkable progress despite limited resources. We brought in a competent government under the capable leadership of Nitish Kumar. He took charge when many had lost hope in the state’s revival and set it on a path to progress. He has delivered a visible success story alongside his government partners across various sectors. Bihar’s per capita income has also increased.
We are tackling Bihar’s flood issues systematically, given that two-thirds of the state is flood-prone. Under the previous Lalu Prasad government, cabinet meetings were rarely held. We have made significant improvements across multiple parameters —education, health, agriculture, law and order, and flood management. The only area where we have not yet met our target is investment. However, we are optimistic that we will make significant progress in attracting investment and developing tourism in the next five years.
Rajesh Kumar Thakur: How do you foresee the NDA’s performance in the coming Assembly elections?
Let me be clear. Journalists in Delhi often have a different perception of Bihar, and their predictions consistently prove incorrect when the results come in. The NDA will secure a far better outcome and a comfortable majority in the next assembly elections, as people now prioritise development over lawlessness, casteism, and poverty.
Preetha Nair: Will you continue with the NDA if the BJP decides to appoint its own CM?
We are very much part of the NDA and have always been with the alliance. Leadership is clearly defined at both the state and national levels. We will contest the Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.
Preetha Nair: Muslim groups in Bihar are fiercely opposed to the proposed Waqf Bill. They have warned - either support the bill or lose our support. Do you think this will impact your prospects?
When the bill was introduced, Nitish Kumar held wide consultations with all Muslim bodies and heard their concerns. Those concerns were conveyed to the JPC, which examined the Waqf Bill. They have accommodated our concerns.
Santwana Bhattacharya: It is often said that Nitish Kumar is almost a permanent CM in Bihar — he is the face of the state. Is there a possibility of him continuing, or is there a chance of next-generation leadership, given the speculation about his son’s entry into politics?
He is the leader of this party, JD(U). Currently, he remains the leader of both the party and the alliance. What happens in the future is for him to decide.
To date, there has been no discussion about a change in leadership within the party. He has been CM for the past 20 years and enjoys the people’s trust. He seeks votes based on his work and has never used caste or religious narratives to secure votes. In this election as well, we — the NDA, led by JD(U) — will seek votes based on the work accomplished in the state. Nitish Kumar’s association with the BJP has been long-standing, except for a few brief interruptions.
Rajesh Kumar Thakur: Do you think JD(U) will improve its electoral position in this election?
Certainly, the JD(U) will strengthen its numerical position, as the state has witnessed significant development under the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. We recently won Belaganj bye-election, first time in 30 years. People now realise that the Union and state governments are working towards Bihar’s development.
Rajesh Kumar Thakur: What is JD(U)’s stance on the One Nation, One Election?
We favour it, and Nitish Kumar has long advocated for it. Frequent elections create many challenges. I am also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on this issue. We believe ONOE is not a new concept — it was practised in the past. If implemented, it would be beneficial for the country.
Mayank Singh: Bihar has conducted a caste census. Will you advocate for a nationwide caste census?
As a party, our stance is clear — Nitish Kumar carried out the caste census while JD(U) was part of the INDIA alliance. We conducted it and made the findings public. Nitish Kumar had also advocated for it at INDIA bloc meetings, but no one responded. We took the initiative and released the data. In contrast, the Congress government in Karnataka has conducted a caste census but is yet to release the results. Bihar, however, has set an example by making the findings public.
Preetha Nair: What is your party’s stance on delimitation?
As of now, no such proposal has been presented. How can we comment on it without reviewing any formal proposal? We have read in the news that Home Minister Amit Shah has stated there will be no harm to states due to delimitation.