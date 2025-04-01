'Offensive and strongly condemnable': Assam CM on Yunus calling Bangladesh 'guardian of the ocean'

"Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas," he added.

Calling Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, Yunus said this could be a huge opportunity and could be an extension of the Chinese economy.

"The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," he said.

Sarma pointed out that this remark underscores the "persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India's strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor".

"Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically.

Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken's Neck corridor," he said.

Sarma also called for the prioritisation of exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, effectively bypassing the 'Chicken's Neck'.

He said that this may pose significant engineering challenges, but it can be achieved with "determination and innovation".