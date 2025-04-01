UP CM Adityanath dismisses speculation over PM ambitions, says he's a 'Yogi' at heart

LUCKNOW: Dismissing speculation about his prime ministerial ambitions, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that politics was not a full-time job for him as he was a ‘Yogi’ at heart.
In an interaction with a news agency, he also rejected buzz about his differences with the central leadership, saying he would not be holding the post of UP CM if that was the case.
“I am in this position because of the party. How can there be any differences?" he questioned, adding that he cannot shut the mouth of anyone stoking speculation about such differences.
On his increasing popularity across the nation and his supporters witnessing him as a future PM, the UP CM said: "Politics is not a full-time job for me. Ultimately, I am a Yogi (monk) at heart."
On the longevity of his political career, Yogi said that there would be a time frame for that as well. "I am the CM of Uttar Pradesh and the party has placed me here to serve the people of the state."
Rejecting the notion of discrimination against Muslims, the UP CM said Muslims made up 20 per cent of the state's population but their share among the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes was 35-40 per cent. He said that he neither believed in appeasement nor discrimination.
Over the curbs enforced by his administration in Meerut and other districts of UP against offering namaz on roads, Yogi Adityanath justified it, saying roads were not meant for offering namaz and causing inconvenience to general public.
"Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking against the curbs should take lessons in discipline from Hindus. Over 66 crore devotees thronged Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, abduction… This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline," he maintained.
He said his government never objected to any traditional religious processions taken out by Muslims during Moharram and other occasions. “We only ask them to keep the height of ‘tazias’ a bit less so that they don’t confront with overhead high-tension wires. We even ask the Kanwariyas to keep the DJ within limits and action is taken against those who flout the norms,” said Yogi.
Slamming critics of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he said Waqf boards had turned into a den of selfish interests through property grabbing and doing little for the welfare of Muslims.
Citing examples of charity in fields like education and health by Hindu temples and mutts, Yogi asked if any Waqf board has done welfare work like this despite having properties many times more. “Forget about the entire society, have Waqf properties been used for any welfare of Muslims,” he asked.
"It (Waqf) has become a medium to capture any government property. This reform is the need of the hour. I believe Muslims will benefit from this (proposed law)," he said.
Over his ‘bulldozer justice’ being adapted by other states, CM Yogi said he did not consider the practice as an achievement but a necessity.
The bulldozer could be used to create infrastructure and remove encroachments as well, he said. "We have shown how it can be used in a better way."
However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India came down heavily on the UP government and Prayagraj administration for demolishing homes without legality. The court also ordered the government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victims.
Explaining his perspective on the intersection of religion and politics, Yogi said, "If politics is driven by self-interest, it will create problems. But if it is for the greater good, it will provide solutions. We have to choose between being part of the problem or the solution, and I believe this is what religion also teaches us."
Over his legacy, Yogi said it was not the name but the work that should be remembered. “One's identity should be through their work, not their name."
He also talked about the UP economy growing in the last eight years to become the country's second biggest and the state's per capita income having doubled in this period.
On the future of the Congress, he said the party had lost its connection with its origins, strayed from its values and faced an existential crisis as it was headed towards writing its own death certificate.
Asked about the RSS' fondness for him despite not being its member, Yogi said the RSS liked anyone who was committed to India and it inspired everyone to choose the right path.