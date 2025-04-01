UP CM Adityanath dismisses speculation over PM ambitions, says he's a 'Yogi' at heart

LUCKNOW: Dismissing speculation about his prime ministerial ambitions, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that politics was not a full-time job for him as he was a ‘Yogi’ at heart.

In an interaction with a news agency, he also rejected buzz about his differences with the central leadership, saying he would not be holding the post of UP CM if that was the case.

“I am in this position because of the party. How can there be any differences?" he questioned, adding that he cannot shut the mouth of anyone stoking speculation about such differences.

On his increasing popularity across the nation and his supporters witnessing him as a future PM, the UP CM said: "Politics is not a full-time job for me. Ultimately, I am a Yogi (monk) at heart."

On the longevity of his political career, Yogi said that there would be a time frame for that as well. "I am the CM of Uttar Pradesh and the party has placed me here to serve the people of the state."

Rejecting the notion of discrimination against Muslims, the UP CM said Muslims made up 20 per cent of the state's population but their share among the beneficiaries of government welfare schemes was 35-40 per cent. He said that he neither believed in appeasement nor discrimination.

Over the curbs enforced by his administration in Meerut and other districts of UP against offering namaz on roads, Yogi Adityanath justified it, saying roads were not meant for offering namaz and causing inconvenience to general public.

"Roads are meant for walking. And those who are speaking against the curbs should take lessons in discipline from Hindus. Over 66 crore devotees thronged Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. There was no robbery, destruction of property, arson, abduction… This is called religious discipline. If you want benefits, you should also follow discipline," he maintained.

He said his government never objected to any traditional religious processions taken out by Muslims during Moharram and other occasions. “We only ask them to keep the height of ‘tazias’ a bit less so that they don’t confront with overhead high-tension wires. We even ask the Kanwariyas to keep the DJ within limits and action is taken against those who flout the norms,” said Yogi.

Slamming critics of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he said Waqf boards had turned into a den of selfish interests through property grabbing and doing little for the welfare of Muslims.