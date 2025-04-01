States whose leaders fanning language row are on decline, Yogi Adityanath takes dig a at TN CM Stalin

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed politics over language and asserted that the states whose leaders are furthering it are on a gradual decline.

In an interview with PTI, Adityanath also said huge employment opportunities are being created in Uttar Pradesh, and such narrow politics could harm the prospects for youths.

"New job opportunities are opening up in Uttar Pradesh, jobs are being created. People who are creating a controversy over language can achieve their political interests, but are in a way dealing a blow to employment opportunities for the youngsters," the chief minister said.

"Whosoever they are, they are doing it. This is the reason those states are on a gradual decline," Adityanath said when asked if he was referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

"They have no other issues and are inflaming emotions to achieve their political interests," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.