EXPLAINER: What is three-language formula at centre of row between Union govt and Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: The three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, is at the centre of a political row between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and the central government.

Here is an explainer on the formula:

1. What is the proposed formula?

The three-language formula in NEP 2020 recommends that students learn three languages, at least two of which must be native Indian languages. This formula applies to both government and private schools, giving states the flexibility to choose languages without any imposition.

2. The three-language formula is for which classes?

The NEP has stated that the medium of instruction will be home language, mother tongue, local language or regional language until at least class 5 but preferably till class 8 and beyond.

3. What is the history of three-language formula?

The formula was first proposed by the Education Commission (1964-66), officially known as the Kothari Commission.

It was formally adopted in the National Policy on Education (NPE) 1968 under then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The policy was reaffirmed in NPE 1986 under PM Rajiv Gandhi and revised in 1992 by Narasimha Rao's Congress government to promote linguistic diversity and national unity.

The formula included three languages mother tongue or regional language, official language (including English) and a modern Indian or European language.

4. What does NEP 2020 say about three-language formula?

The NEP proposes an "early implementation of the three-language formula to promote multilingualism" from the school level.

The document states that the three-language formula will continue to be implemented "while keeping in mind the Constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, regions, and the Union, and the need to promote multilingualism as well as promote national unity."