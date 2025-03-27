'Political black comedy at its darkest': TN CM Stalin slams Yogi Adityanath over 'hate' remark

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further said that the state is opposing 'language imposition' and 'chauvinism', not any particular language, attributing the issue to a battle for 'dignity and justice'.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, UP CM Yogi said that Stalin was trying to create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk.

Adityanath questioned why Hindi should be "hated". On being asked about the opposition to the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu, Yogi said, "The country should not be divided on the basis of language or region. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi ji for organizing the third generation of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi.

Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India, and its history is as ancient as Sanskrit. Every Indian has respect and reverence for Tamil because many elements of Indian heritage are still alive in the language. So, why should we hate Hindi?"