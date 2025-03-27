'Political black comedy at its darkest': TN CM Stalin slams Yogi Adityanath over 'hate' remark

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday hit out at Yogi Adityanath over his recent remarks on the delimitation and three-language policy, after the UP CM said Stalin is trying to create divisions based on religion.
Stalin took to social media to respond to CM Yogi's remarks in an interview with ANI, saying that Tamil Nadu's echoing voice on the two-language policy and fair delimitation has 'rattled' the BJP.
The TN CM said, " And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony - it's political black comedy at its darkest."
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further said that the state is opposing 'language imposition' and 'chauvinism', not any particular language, attributing the issue to a battle for 'dignity and justice'.
In an interview with the news agency ANI, UP CM Yogi said that Stalin was trying to create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk.
Adityanath questioned why Hindi should be "hated". On being asked about the opposition to the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu, Yogi said, "The country should not be divided on the basis of language or region. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi ji for organizing the third generation of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi.
Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India, and its history is as ancient as Sanskrit. Every Indian has respect and reverence for Tamil because many elements of Indian heritage are still alive in the language. So, why should we hate Hindi?"
Adityanath had also dismissed Stalin's concerns about delimitation, calling it a political agenda.
"Look, the home minister has said this very clearly on this matter. This is Stalin's political agenda under the guise of the meeting. I believe that after the home minister's statement, no questions should arise on this issue," he said.
On March 22, the first Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, urged the central government to "not penalise" the states that have effectively implemented the population control program.
It passed a resolution on the issue of delimitation, expressing concern over the "lack of transparency and clarity" from the Union government.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also accused the Union government of attempting to impose Hindi and has rejected the implementation of the three-language formula outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This refusal has reignited the ongoing debate surrounding language policies in the country.