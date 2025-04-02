Dilute, defame, Divide, Disenfranchise: Congress' ‘4D’ attack on Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

During his speech, Gogoi accused Minister Rijiju of making misleading statements about the bill and the role of previous governments. This remark prompted a reprimand from Speaker Om Birla. He also pointed out that the Minority Affairs Ministry had not mentioned the bill in any of the four meetings of its parliamentary committee in 2023, questioning the sudden urgency behind the amendments.

Rijiju had qustioned the UPA government’s 2013 amendments to the Waqf Act. He questioned the powers granted under Section 108, arguing that they gave Waqf an overriding effect over all other laws, which he deemed unacceptable.

Rijiju pointed out three key changes made in 2013, just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, raising concerns over their implications. He pointed out that the UPA’s amendment allowed Sikhs, Hindus, and Parsis to create Waqf properties, despite Waqf traditionally being established in the name of Allah.

Additionally, he alleged that the UPA government made Waqf boards exclusive to specific communities, restricting Shia boards to Shias and Sunni boards to Sunnis.

Rijiju further accused the UPA government of denotifying 123 properties—including the CGO Complex and the Parliament building—and transferring them to the Delhi Waqf Board. He claimed that had the Modi government not intervened, more government properties could have been lost.

"A legal battle over these properties had been ongoing since 1970. Despite the case being in court, the UPA government arbitrarily transferred them to the Delhi Waqf Board. If we had not introduced this amendment, even this very Parliament building could have been claimed as Waqf property," he asserted.

Rijiju said that the bill does not interfere with any religious system, institution, or practice. He stated that the amendments solely deal with property management and have no impact on mosques, temples, or other religious sites.

"Waqf properties are managed by the Waqf Board and the Mutawalli. If someone fails to understand this distinction or deliberately ignores it, I have no solution for that," he said.

Alongside the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, Rijiju also introduced the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration.