Gujarat firecracker factory blast: Owners arrested, SIT probes multi-state links

AHMEDABAD: A convoy of ambulances, escorted by police, transported the bodies of 21 workers killed in the deadly firecracker factory explosion in Deesa, Banaskantha, to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday at 8:15 am. The blast, which occurred at Deepak Traders on Dhunwa Road, had caused the godown’s roof slab to collapse, leaving behind devastation.

The factory’s owners, father and son Khubchand Mohan and Deepak Mohan, were arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and charged under multiple sections, including culpable homicide.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, with police teams following leads across Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Ahmedabad. Banaskantha SP Akshay Raj Makwana confirmed that two contractors were also among the deceased.

"Both main accused nabbed within hours of the Deesa blast," DSP Makwana said on Wednesday. "Forensic team has inspected the site and submitted a preliminary report."

He revealed that a stockpile of firecrackers was found in the godown, and police are now tracing its supply chain. "Investigations show the accused were trading firecrackers across Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The blast was triggered by aluminium powder, which burns intensely, leading to this massive tragedy," he said.