Gujarat firecracker factory blast: Owners arrested, SIT probes multi-state links

AHMEDABAD: A convoy of ambulances, escorted by police, transported the bodies of 21 workers killed in the deadly firecracker factory explosion in Deesa, Banaskantha, to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday at 8:15 am. The blast, which occurred at Deepak Traders on Dhunwa Road, had caused the godown’s roof slab to collapse, leaving behind devastation.
The factory’s owners, father and son Khubchand Mohan and Deepak Mohan, were arrested by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and charged under multiple sections, including culpable homicide.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, with police teams following leads across Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Ahmedabad. Banaskantha SP Akshay Raj Makwana confirmed that two contractors were also among the deceased.
"Both main accused nabbed within hours of the Deesa blast," DSP Makwana said on Wednesday. "Forensic team has inspected the site and submitted a preliminary report."
He revealed that a stockpile of firecrackers was found in the godown, and police are now tracing its supply chain. "Investigations show the accused were trading firecrackers across Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The blast was triggered by aluminium powder, which burns intensely, leading to this massive tragedy," he said.
Makwana added that the accused also owned a godown in Sabarkantha. "We are probing their network and seeking expert chemical analysis. Though they deny manufacturing firecrackers, records show they ran a shop a decade ago before expanding into a 'factory' at Deesa GIDC. Their operations spanned Gujarat and Rajasthan, with ties to Sabarkantha, where another godown is under investigation."
A team has now been dispatched to Maharashtra to verify the source of the goods. "We are verifying the authenticity of the recovered bills, including purchase details and timelines. Investigations are also underway in Maharashtra and Shivakashi," Makwana said.
"Four more individuals are under questioning, the factory's accountant, the GST handler, and two others who aided the accused in escaping. We are closely examining the supply chain, including GST records," he added.
Meanwhile, District Collector Mihir Patel said, "10 bodies have been handed over to families, while six people are injured. Eight victims from Harda district have also been identified, and their bodies returned."
He further detailed the injured: "Three are being treated in Deesa, two in Palanpur, and one in Ahmedabad."
On-site findings revealed a shocking fact, "The godown was empty during inspection. This stock was stored illegally, likely brought in within the last 15 days," Patel said.
"Some victims have been identified. Out of 21 fatalities, 18 are from Madhya Pradesh, but two bodies remain unidentified," he added.
A case has been filed under BNS Sections 105, 110, 125(A)(B), and 326(G), alongside charges under Sections 9(B) and 12 of the Explosives Act, 1884. Additionally, Sections 3(B), 4, 5, and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, have been invoked, tightening the legal grip on the accused.