'I am deeply sorry...', says Kunal Kamra as banker who attended his show was summoned as witness by Mumbai police

MUMBAI: A banker who had attended Kunal Kamra's controversial show in the city was summoned as a witness after a case was registered against the comedian over his alleged jibes against Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, police said on Wednesday.

While the police later told the Navi Mumbai-based man that his presence was not needed immediately, Kamra took to social media to express regret over the inconvenience caused to him, and offered to "schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India."

The comedian also shared a media report which said the banker had to cut short his vacation following the police summons.

On Tuesday, police had denied reports that members of the audience who had attended Kunal Kamra's show had been summoned to record their statements.

A summons was sent to the banker, who had booked a ticket for Kamra's show through the BookMyShow app, on his mobile phone on March 29, a senior police official said.

An FIR was registered against Kamra for alleged defamation at the Khar police station on March 28 on a complaint lodged by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

The banker was asked to be present as the police wanted to record statements of witnesses, the official said.

Before sending him a notice, the investigating officer had called the banker and asked him to visit the Khar police station, the official added.

But later, after certain developments in the case, the police called the banker again and told him that his appearance was not required immediately, the officer said, adding he could be called whenever his statement is necessary.