Rumours being spread that Waqf bill will interfere with Muslims' religious matters: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that for vote bank politics, fear is being spread that Waqf bill is interference in religious matters of Muslims and properties donated by them.

Making an intervention in Lok Sabha during a debate on the Waqf amendment bill, he also said that non-Muslims in Waqf council and boards are meant purely for ensuring administration of properties in accordance with stated aims.

He underlined that Waqf is a type of charitable institution where a person donates his property for social, religious or public welfare purposes, without the right to take it back.

Shah said the word 'donation' has special importance because donation can be done only of that thing which is our own property.

No one can donate government property, he asserted.