Waqf Amendment bill aimed at polarisation, will prove to be waterloo for BJP: Akhilesh in LS

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the Waqf Amendment Bill is aimed at polarisation and will send a wrong message to the world denting the country's secular image.

Participating in a debate on the bill in the Lower House, Yadav alleged that the bill has been introduced to manage BJP's "diminishing" vote bank and will prove to be a "waterloo" for the BJP as some members might be claiming to support the bill but inside they are not happy about the development.

The Kannauj MP also claimed that the bill is being brought to divert attention from the "land capture" by China.

"Bringing Waqf Bill is the BJP's political game, it is a new form of their communal politics. The BJP wants to appease those supporters who are now distancing themselves from the party because of its policies," he said.

"As there has been a drop in the vote share, especially in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has been trying to manage votes and this bill is being introduced for managing votes," he added.

"BJP wants the Muslim community to feel that their rights are being attacked and the party gets to indulge in politics of polarisation because that is their agenda," the SP chief alleged.