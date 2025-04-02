SC slams Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for 'mockery' of 10th Schedule

NEW DELHI: Taking strong exception to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's alleged statement in the Assembly that no by-elections would take place even if BRS MLAs switched sides to the Congress party.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reprimanded him, stating that if such a remark was indeed made on the Floor of the House, it amounted to a mockery of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

On 27 March, while referring to a case in the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress, Reddy asserted that there would be no by-elections in the state.

He made this statement in the Assembly while responding to concerns raised by opposition MLAs during discussions on the Demands for Grants for 2025-26.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a two-judge bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih strongly criticised Reddy’s remarks. Justice Gavai observed, "If this is said on the Floor of the House, Your Hon’ble CM is making a mockery of the 10th Schedule."

The apex court further noted that statements made in the Assembly carry weight and significance, unlike casual remarks made in public rallies. "When politicians say something in the Assembly, it has some sanctity. In fact, judgments say that when we interpret laws, the statement of the Hon'ble Minister who has given a speech on the Floor of the House can be used for interpreting that statute," the bench remarked.