SC slams Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for 'mockery' of 10th Schedule

NEW DELHI: Taking strong exception to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's alleged statement in the Assembly that no by-elections would take place even if BRS MLAs switched sides to the Congress party.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday reprimanded him, stating that if such a remark was indeed made on the Floor of the House, it amounted to a mockery of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.
On 27 March, while referring to a case in the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of 10 BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress, Reddy asserted that there would be no by-elections in the state.
He made this statement in the Assembly while responding to concerns raised by opposition MLAs during discussions on the Demands for Grants for 2025-26.
During the hearing on Wednesday, a two-judge bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih strongly criticised Reddy’s remarks. Justice Gavai observed, "If this is said on the Floor of the House, Your Hon’ble CM is making a mockery of the 10th Schedule."
The apex court further noted that statements made in the Assembly carry weight and significance, unlike casual remarks made in public rallies. "When politicians say something in the Assembly, it has some sanctity. In fact, judgments say that when we interpret laws, the statement of the Hon'ble Minister who has given a speech on the Floor of the House can be used for interpreting that statute," the bench remarked.
The court made these sharp observations while hearing a plea filed by BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and Padi Kaushik Reddy, seeking timely action by the Telangana Assembly Speaker on the disqualification proceedings against the defected MLAs.
The bench also reminded Reddy of a previous instance where he made an "unfamiliar statement." In August last year, he had questioned how BRS leader K. Kavitha secured bail in five months while Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia got it only after 15 months, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was yet to receive it.
Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram, appearing for the petitioners, informed the court about Reddy’s remarks. Although senior Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohatgi was present on behalf of the Telangana Assembly Speaker, he could not respond to the statement.
The court sought clarification from Rohatgi, noting that he had previously represented Reddy in another case regarding his statement on Kavitha and Sisodia’s bail.
The bench firmly stated, "We want Rohatgi to convey the message to the CM that there shall be no 'repeat action'," while emphasising that although the court might be slow in issuing contempt notices, it is "not powerless."