Centre tables Waqf Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha; Congress questions govt's trust in Muslims to run their own institutions

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday moved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025in Rajya Sabha a day after they were passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid strong Opposition protest.

Intitiating a debate, the minister said, "We consulted with state governments, minority commissions, and Waqf boards before introducing this bill in Parliament.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was formed, consisting of representatives from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Despite some concerns regarding the JPC's consultations, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday after extensive discussions."

Rijiju highlighted the vast scale of Waqf properties in India.

"As of today, there are 8.72 lakh Waqf properties. In 2006, the Sachar Committee estimated the earnings from 4.9 lakh Waqf properties at Rs 12,000 crore. One can only imagine the income these properties must be generating now," he said.

He also urged the Congress and its allies to support the Waqf Amendment Bill. "I would like to appeal to the Congress and other parties to come forward and support this bill," he said.

Addressing concerns raised by the Opposition, Rijiju emphasized that the bill does not intend to target any religious group. He stated that the proposed amendments aim to enhance transparency and efficiency in the management of Waqf properties while ensuring legal recourse for affected parties.

The minister also announced that the bill would be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill. He reiterated that the Waqf board would have an oversight role rather than direct control over Waqf properties, countering allegations that the bill seeks to curtail minority rights.

The Opposition, led by the Congress and its allies, has strongly opposed the bill, alleging that it could lead to the government taking control of historic religious properties. Opposition leaders argued that provisions requiring validation of land ownership could be used to dispossess Waqf institutions of their assets. Meanwhile, Rijiju urged all parties to support the bill, highlighting that it addresses longstanding governance issues left unresolved by previous governments.