IAF orders Court of Inquiry into Jaguar fighter jet crash that killed one pilot in Jamnagar

"Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar.

The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.

The fighter jet crashed at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at an open field in Suvarda village, 12 km from Jamnagar city, and caught fire, police earlier said.

While the police found one pilot in an injured state at the spot, a search operation was launched to find the second one, who went missing after the crash, Jamnagar district Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu said on Wednesday.

The injured pilot was then taken to the government-run GG Hospital in the city, he said.

District Collector Ketan Thakkar, who also rushed to the spot after the incident, said the blaze engulfed the open field after the crash and was later doused by firefighters.